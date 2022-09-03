Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Powerful $16 million attack helicopter shot down confirms officials

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles AAA game set for 2023

Paramount has officially confirmed that a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game will release in 2023 with a focus on AAA quality and higher-end features.

Published Sep 3, 2022 12:44 PM CDT
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

Paramount is bringing back its $8 billion dollar franchise, A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is currently in development

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles AAA game set for 2023 1 | TweakTown.com

TMNT is back in the limelight. Paramount and Nickelodeon have released two big TMNT games in 2022--the excellent Shredder's Revenge, a beat-em-up throwback recreation of the immortalized 1990s arcade game, and the new Konami Cowabunga Collection, a mega-pack of old-school favorites featuring 13 TMNT games. Now a new big AAA game is in the works, too.

In a recent interview featured in the September issue of Toy World, Paramount's head of consumer products and experiences Lucy Dixon delivered the totally tubular announcement:

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with a new look and a new movie. Paramount will be launching an extensive new range of action figures and plans to expand further at the back end of the year. Collectors are being served by nostalgic gaming releases including an already launched new retro themed game: Shredder's Revenge. Paramount is also planning a remaster of Konami's the Cowabunga Collection at the end of the year and will launch a brand new original AAA game in 2023."

The last major TMNT game, the de-listed Mutants in Manhattan, released six years ago in 2016 and was praised for its hack-and-slash combat developed by PlatinumGames.

Dixon also said the TMNT franchise has generated $8 billion in revenues from products sold in the last 10 years, which shows the staying power of the brand. If done correctly, a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game could spark consistent earnings across multiple gaming platforms and organically thread into other products like figures and films.

Buy at Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection NSW

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/3/2022 at 12:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:toyworldmag.co.uk

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.