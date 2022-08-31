KIOXIA details new tech, products, form factors at VMWare Explore

KIOXIA highlights its new technologies, products and form factors that benefit VMware applications the most, with demos shown off at WMWare Explore.

KIOXIA is at VMWare Explore this week showing off its new technologies, products, and form factors that will benefit the world of VMware applications, where the company says it will "help build the new multi-cloud world".

KIOXIA says that its families of SSD solutions will help partners enhance their multi-workload and multi-workspace IT infrastructures of today, while planning for the future. The company is showing off both what it has now, and what it has coming in the future, pointing to its new 24G SAS SSDs that will push super-high speeds to SAS architectures, next-gen PCIe 5.0 storage solutions that double the speeds over PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and new form factors that have more performance and density than ever before.

VMware Explore is being held in San Francisco's Moscone Center, where KIOXIA has some demo systems detailing its products and how it will be helping drive the future of the cloud. KIOXIA has demos using:

VMware vSAN™ and Dell PowerEdgeTM Servers: Featuring KIOXIA CD7 Series Data Center NVMe® and RM6 Value SAS SSDs

Accelerating Machine Learning with Dell PowerEdge GPU Servers: Featuring KIOXIA CM6 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs

VMware Greenplum® Database on PowerFlexTM software-defined-infrastructure: Featuring KIOXIA CM6 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc said: "VMWare Explore is a perfect opportunity to interact with our ecosystem members as we work together to redefine what's possible in the multi-cloud era - and the timing couldn't be better".

"Recently, KIOXIA has introduced a variety of SSD solutions that enable partners to enhance their multi-workload and multi-workspace IT infrastructures of today while planning for the future, many of which we will showcase at Explore. For example, we have 24G SAS SSDs bringing unprecedented speeds to SAS architectures, PCIe® 5.0 SSD solutions doubling SSD performance over PCIe 4.0, and new form factors enabling higher performance and density than ever before".