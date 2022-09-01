Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Meta open the flood gates for NFTs on Facebook and Instagram

Meta has announced that it's rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, with the company adding digital wallet support on both platforms.

Published Sep 1, 2022 1:14 AM CDT
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

Meta is fully adopting digital collectibles such as NFTs, according to a recent announcement on the company's website.

Meta open the flood gates for NFTs on Facebook and Instagram 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

On Meta's Newsroom website, the company outlined its continued plan to adopt digital collectibles across Facebook and Instagram, with Meta writing as of August 29 that it's begun giving users the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, the company wrote that it will be allowing Facebook and Instagram users to connect their digital wallets once to either application, which will enable the user to share digital collectibles across both platforms.

Meta's digital collection adoption plan has been rolling out for quite some time, with the company announcing on August 4 that it expanded into support for digital collectibles to 100 more countries, ushering in support for popular digital wallets such as Coinbase Wallet, Dapper, and more. As reported by TechCrunch, Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg began talking about NFTs coming to Instagram in March 2022, and now they have been rolled out to US-based users.

The overarching effort by Meta to integrate digital collectibles, in particular, on Instagram, came after the uprising popularity of NFTs throughout the height of Bitcoin's price. In May, Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that Instagram was looking into digital collectible sales and even went as far as to show interest in an in-built digital art marketplace that would give creators a possible revenue stream. Furthermore, this digital marketplace could also be used to purchase items within the metaverse, or be integrated into Meta's Meta Quest VR headset.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Actually It Is Rocket Science T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/1/2022 at 1:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:about.fb.com, techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.