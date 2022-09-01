Meta open the flood gates for NFTs on Facebook and Instagram

Meta has announced that it's rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, with the company adding digital wallet support on both platforms.

Meta is fully adopting digital collectibles such as NFTs, according to a recent announcement on the company's website.

On Meta's Newsroom website, the company outlined its continued plan to adopt digital collectibles across Facebook and Instagram, with Meta writing as of August 29 that it's begun giving users the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, the company wrote that it will be allowing Facebook and Instagram users to connect their digital wallets once to either application, which will enable the user to share digital collectibles across both platforms.

Meta's digital collection adoption plan has been rolling out for quite some time, with the company announcing on August 4 that it expanded into support for digital collectibles to 100 more countries, ushering in support for popular digital wallets such as Coinbase Wallet, Dapper, and more. As reported by TechCrunch, Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg began talking about NFTs coming to Instagram in March 2022, and now they have been rolled out to US-based users.

The overarching effort by Meta to integrate digital collectibles, in particular, on Instagram, came after the uprising popularity of NFTs throughout the height of Bitcoin's price. In May, Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that Instagram was looking into digital collectible sales and even went as far as to show interest in an in-built digital art marketplace that would give creators a possible revenue stream. Furthermore, this digital marketplace could also be used to purchase items within the metaverse, or be integrated into Meta's Meta Quest VR headset.