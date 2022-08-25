Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is auctioning off photos of them together

An ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk has decided to auction off photographs of the Tesla CEO when they were in a relationship in college.

According to Daily Mail, the ex-girlfriend of Musk is Jennifer Gwynne, who was in a relationship with Musk for a period of time when both were attending the University of Pennsylvania in the 90s. Gwynne, who is now 48 years old, is living in South Carolina and said that she has decided to auction off photographs of Musk to fund her stepson's college tuition. Speaking to Daily Mail, Gwynne told the publication that her relationship with Musk was "sweet", but that Elon resisted being affectionate.

The never-before-seen photographs showcase a young Elon seemingly doing what every college student does at one point, goofing around in a messy college dorm room with friends over a few drinks. The former partner discussed her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend's current life, saying that she isn't personally a fan of his public persona and that she doesn't believe he enjoys the "high profile" lifestyle. Gwynne went on to say that she doesn't agree with a lot of what Musk says now, while simultaneously acknowledging that "he is brilliant, a once in a multigenerational mind".

Adding that, she believes Musk is "looking for love or some kind of validation". I'm sure he doesn't care what I have to say", but she wishes "he was a bit happier." One of the images going for auction is a timeline note that showcases Musk predicting that electric vehicles would become a reality in 1994.

Gwynne writes that Elon predicted electric vehicles would be at the forefront of the movement and that she never doubted Musk being involved, saying that he was more than sure electric cars were coming, and his confidence in the idea was infectious.

