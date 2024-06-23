Microsoft unveils you'll be able to control your phone in Windows

Microsoft is pushing out a new feature that will enable desktop Windows users to continue using their smartphones after they sit down at their PC via an app.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Windows Phone Link app is currently in Microsoft's Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3790, and as shown in the above and below screenshots enables a user to access the most barebones features of a connected smartphone. At the moment only Android devices are supported, but there is work being done on enabling iPhone support.

As for what the Phone Link app offers, users are able to send/receive messages, make calls, access photos, check battery life, and more. Microsoft is promoting a new feature that will provide "continuity" between a smartphone and a Windows PC.

3

Microsoft is seemingly responding to Apple's recent announcement at WWDC called "iPhone Mirroring," which allows users to see a live interactive screen of their iPhone on their Mac. This feature will arrive in MacOS Sequia later this year.