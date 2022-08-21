Store
Zuckerberg reveals updated metaverse graphics amid mass ridicule

Following mass social media ridicule, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg shares a new upgraded image of how the Horizon Worlds fledgling metaverse will actually look.

Published Aug 21, 2022
Meta was roasted en masse for sharing a very graphically downgraded image of its Horizon Worlds metaverse. Now Mark Zuckerberg shows everyone how Horizon will really look.

New upgrades (left) vs original image (right)

A few days ago, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared an image of what its new metaverse would look like. The graphics were decidedly unimpressive, especially for a company that has spent $18 billion on its VR and metaverse plans since 2020. The image was memed mercilessly and the fledgling metaverse platform was turned into a laughing stock.

In a bid to get ahead of the negative PR (or at least as much as possible), Zuckerberg shared a new upgraded image of what Horizon Worlds will actually look like and assured consumers (and watching investors) that Horizon was rapidly iterating and accelerating. The differences between the images remind us of the leap from DS to the Nintendo Switch--there's a stark night-and-day contrast.

"Major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon. I'll share more at Connect. Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic -- it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more -- even on headsets -- and Horizon is improving very quickly," Zuckerberg said on Instagram.

Meta will show off more Horizon Worlds capabilities at this year's Oculus Connect in September.

In other Meta news, there's also this:

NEWS SOURCE:instagram.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

