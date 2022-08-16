All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Disney to reveal new Marvel action game from Uncharted developer

Disney plans to reveal or tease a brand new action-adventure Marvel game from one of the renowned developers that helped solidify the adventure genre.

Published Aug 16, 2022 4:19 PM CDT
Disney teases a handful of exciting new game reveals during an event showcase in September.

Disney to reveal new Marvel action game from Uncharted developer

Disney recently announced its own post-Gamescom reveal stream set for September 9, complete with a bunch of game reveals, updates, and more. The event is part Disney's annual D23 Expo and should unearth key details about mysterious upcoming games.

The official press release says gamers can expect a "sneak peek" at the new Marvel game from Uncharted creative visionary Amy Hennig. The project was originally announced in October 2021 and is described as a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game." Job listings at Skydance New Media, where Amy Hennig is leading development, says the game will be a singleplayer Unreal Engine game.

Hennig's new game has yet to be formally revealed or named and we'll likely just get a small snippet of info, which could include an image or a brief trailer reel.

Check below for a snippet from the press release:

The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

The Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE will be streamed live from D23 Expo 2022 and available to watch on a variety of platforms, including:

  • D23Expo.com, @DisneyD23 on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook
  • Disney on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook
  • Marvel Entertainment on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook
NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

