First publically available flying car can reach 155 mph and do flips

The JetRacer is the latest creation of Franky Zapata, a VTOL aircraft with 10 jet engines capable of reaching speeds of 250km/h and a 3,000-meter altitude.

Franky Zapata has created yet another airborne vehicle, this time known as the JetRacer.

The JetRacer is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, resembling a racing seat with ten micro-turbojet engines surrounding it. Zapata's website claims it has high speed and maneuverability but sacrifices range to achieve these characteristics. It will reach an altitude of 3,000 meters (9,842 feet) and speeds of 250 kilometers (155.3 miles) per hour, though these numbers are asterisked with the footnote "performances envisaged."

The JetRacer uses the same jet engines as Zapata equipped a former invention of his with, the Flyboard Air, which he had an unfortunate accident with in May 2022 after crashing into the water with one from a reasonable height. The JetRacer builds in eight additional engines by comparison, and two of its ten total engines can stop functioning before the JetRacer's flight capabilities are impacted.

The JetRacer will be available for civilian and military purposes, with potential civilian applications involving aerial demonstrations or leisure. Potential military or security applications include rapid mobility during special operations, reconnaissance and surveillance, or providing quick access to boats. The JetRacer can be remotely operated, expanding its potential use-cases, for example, to specialized transport, owing to its ability to cross varied terrain and fly through strong turbulence.

The Zapata website is currently taking applicants on its website to have select 100 people from to participate in selection tests. From these 100, 25 participants will be selected to participate in the JetRacer's flight test campaign in the United States.