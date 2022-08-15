Android flagship smartphones in 2023: Snapdragon 8 Gen2 made by TSMC

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC is expected to power ALL of the 2023 flagship Android smartphones, made on TSMC's new 4nm node process.

Qualcomm and TSMC look to absolutely dominate the flagship Android smartphone market in 2023, where we are expecting all 2023 premium Android-powered smartphones to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chip made by TSMC.

Leaker "Ice Universe" tweeted criticisms of Samsung's chip fabrication technology, calling it a "disastrous experience" and so he should: it's that bad Samsung is ditching its in-house Exynos SoCs to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen2 in their next-gen Galaxy S23 smartphones in 2023.

Normally we'd see Samsung split its Galaxy smartphones into two camps: one market with in-house Samsung Exynos SoCs and other markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. But in 2023, all roads lead to Qualcomm and its next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC made on TSMC's next-gen 4nm process node.

Ice Universe tweeted: "Remember, buy mobile phones in the last two years, do not buy any mobile phones with Samsung process, it will be a disastrous experience, thankfully, all Android flagships next year will use TSMC process, including the S23 series".

It was just over a month ago now that insider Ming-Chi Kuo said Qualcomm would use its next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC inside of Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Kuo explained:

Qualcomm will likely be the sole processor supplier for Samsung Galaxy S23 (vs. 70% shipment proportion for S22) thanks to the next flagship 5G chip SM8550 made by TSMC 4nm. S23 may not adopt Exynos 2300 made by Samsung 4nm because it can't compete with SM8550 in all aspects. SM8550 is optimized for TSMC's design rule, so it has obvious advantages over SM8450/SM8475 in computing power and power efficiency. Qualcomm/SM8550 will gain more market share in the high-end Android market in 2023. The economic recession affects the high-end market less, so the market share gain will significantly benefit Qualcomm and TSMC.

Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said at the time when it was announced Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S23 smartphones would be all-Qualcomm: "Before I highlight a few notable milestones this quarter, I would like to update you on an important development in our relationship with Samsung. We're very pleased to report that Qualcomm and Samsung have entered a new multiyear agreement starting in 2023, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms for future premiums Samsung Galaxy products globally".