FBI was after nuclear weapons documents when they raided Trump's house

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo Club, located in Palm Beach, Florida, was recently searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and now details are coming out about what they were looking for.

According to recent reports from The Washington Post, which cited people familiar with the investigation, the FBI agents that searched the residence on Monday this week were looking for classified information that had the potential danger of falling into the wrong hands. Indicating that the search was a top security concern that required a decent amount of speed from government officials. The individuals spoke to the publication under anonymity and didn't reveal the contents of the documents that were being looked for, if any were recovered, and if weapons were involved.

Notably, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday at the Justice Department that he personally authorized the search warrant while also saying that the department doesn't take a decision such as this one lightly. Furthermore, Garland said that "this is all that I can say right now" and that more information will be made available in the future at the appropriate time.

"The public's clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing. That said, the former President should have an opportunity to respond to this Motion and lodge objections, including with regards to any 'legitimate privacy interests' or the potential for other 'injury' if these materials are made public," the motion says.

"If that is true, it would suggest that material residing unlawfully at Mar-a-Lago may have been classified at the highest classification level. If the FBI and the Department of Justice believed there were top secret materials still at Mar-a-Lago, that would lend itself to greater 'hair-on-fire' motivation to recover that material as quickly as possible," said David Laufman, the former chief of the Justice Department's counterintelligence section, which investigates leaks of classified information.

Furthermore, WAPO cites experts who said if the information contained within the documents is top secret, then it's likely regarding some form of weapon, possibly nuclear, which is only accessed by a small number of authorized government officials. The information within these documents is a national security risk if it gets into the wrong hands as the publicization may give adversarial countries intelligence that would result in new counter-based weapons being created. Additionally, allied countries may find the information a threat.

In other news, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted an image of what he believes Mars will one day look like once humans have begun its colonization, while also recently asking his followers if they have seen his "sex tape". Additionally, scientists have found substantial evidence to support a theory on the origin of the moon and its intimate relationship with Earth during our planet's early formation 4.5 billion years ago.

If you are interested in reading more on any of the aforementioned articles, check them all out below.