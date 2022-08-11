All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel should shut down or sell off its GPU division, says analyst

JPR estimates $3.5 billion in losses from Intel's Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), says they should shut down their GPU department.

Published Aug 11, 2022 11:21 PM CDT
It was barely two weeks ago that I reported from leaks that Intel's Arc desktop GPU is so bad, it could be CANCELLED altogether... But now a major analyst has said that Intel could shut its GPU business because it's bleeding too much money: $3.5 billion so far.

In a new market research report from Jon Peddie Research, the firm estimates that Intel's Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG) group has lost $3.5 billion SO FAR. Intel bleeding out $3.5 billion in a division that should be around for decades to come and pull hundreds of billions in that time, is not a good sign, and neither is one of the biggest analysts in the world saying Intel should shut the GPU department down because of it.

JPR founder Jon Peddie said: "So, the rumor mill has been hinting that the party is over and that AXG would be the next group to be jettisoned".

Peddie questions whether Intel should shut down its AXG group, saying "probably", adding that the company started its GPU project around 6 years ago and has not made profits yet. In that time, competitors AMD and NVIDIA have delivered multiple generations of graphics cards, with their next-gen RDNA 3 and Ada Lovelace GPU architectures right around the corner.

JPR noted: "Should Intel dump its AXG group? Probably. The company started the project six years ago. Since then, AMD and NVIDIA have brought out three generations of new and stunningly powerful dGPUs, and more are in the pipeline. Four new companies have started up in China, and two new ones announced in the US. Intel is now facing a much stronger AMD and NVIDIA, plus six start-ups-the rules of engagement have dramatically changed while Intel sunk money into projects it can't seem to get off the ground".

The report continues: "The best thing Intel could do at this juncture is to find a partner and sell off the group. It could even be dressed up as a strategic move, just as they did going to TSMC to build the dGPU in the first place. The company can't continue to carry an enormous payroll, pay a competitive fab for wafers, and then ask governments to subsidize its investments in new fabs that can't even build the parts they are presumably designing. Not only is that a bewildering investment strategy, but it's also an embarrassment".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

