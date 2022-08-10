AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs: 'sweet spot' is DDR5-6000 memory
AMD Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' memory sweet spot is DDR5-6000, best performance with 1:1 ratio with AMD Infinity Fabric frequency.
AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" platform is nearly here, with Team Red entering the DDR5 memory battle... and now we have some more details on DDR5 memory + Zen 4.
GIGABYTE's leaked BIOS for their upcoming X670-based motherboards has been checked over, with overclockers and enthusiasts discovering data hidden in the firmware. The BIOS leak confirms that AMD EXPO technology (EXtended Profiles for Overclocking) is real, something previously rumored, but also confirms AMD's upcoming EXPO technology will have two main profiles: one for bandwidth, and another for low latency.
You'll be able to tweak the active memory timings for the 4 x DDR5 memory channels, while the maximum frequcny of AMD's Infinity Fabric is 3000MHz in the BIOS.
HYDRA/CTR tuning tool creator Yuri "1usmus" Bubliy has said that Zen 4 has:
- Active Memory Timing Settings feature with Memory Target Speed setting
- Max IF frequency: 3000MHz
- LCLK Frequency Control
- VDDIO Voltage Control: DIMM VDD and DIMM VDDQ
- VPP Voltage Control
He notes at the end of the tweet that no changes have been made to UCLK MODE, PBO, or the Curve Optimizer.
The tweet before that detailed Zen 4 with:
- Timings per channel: A, B, C, and D
- Extreme Memory Profile (XMP/EXPO) operates in two modes: Low Latency and High Bandwidth
- Active OC Tuner with 2 settings: CPU Current Limit and CPU Temperature Limit
- Async CPU/PCIe Clock
- CCX Clock Control, 4 CCX
- Host Clock