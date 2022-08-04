All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Tencent to buy increased stake in Ubisoft from Guillemot family

Tencent wants to buy more Ubisoft shares directly from the Guillemot founding family in a bid to become the largest shareholder.

@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 4, 2022 10:14 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tencent wants to buy more stock in Ubisoft and possibly take over the company, sources have told Reuters.

Tencent to buy increased stake in Ubisoft from Guillemot family 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Billion-dollar Chinese juggernaut Tencent, who has invested in dozens of video game firms over the last few years, has set its sights on Ubisoft. Tencent had originally secured a 5% stake in Ubisoft and helped the Assassin's Creed-maker stave off a hostile takeover from Vivendi in 2018. Now Tencent wants a bigger piece of the shares.

Tencent to buy increased stake in Ubisoft from Guillemot family 1 | TweakTown.com

Sources have told Reuters that Tencent is looking to acquire an increased stake in Ubisoft in a bid to become the largest shareholder in the company. Ubisoft's current largest shareholder is a corporation run by the Guillemot family who has a combined 15.418% in Ubisoft shares. As of May 2022, shares were split up among institutions like JP Morgan Chase (10%), Credit Argicole Corporate & Investment Bank (10%), JP Morgan Securities (10%), The Capital Group (5%), and Baillie Bifford & Co (5%).

Reuters reports that Tencent is prepared to offer a 100-euro premium for Ubisoft shares. Earlier reports from 2022 suggest that Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family has considered buying out the remaining Ubisoft shares and taking the company private so it can avoid any hostile takeover attempts.

Tencent to buy increased stake in Ubisoft from Guillemot family 2 | TweakTown.com

This integration may have been prepared for months. Axios reports that Ashraf Ismail, the controversial Assassin's Creed Origins game director accused of sexual misconduct, is leading a new studio at Tencent. Axiso also reports that multiple Ubisoft developers have been leaving in favor of Ismail's team at Tencent.

Tencent has a history in acquiring video game studios and publishers but keeping a decentralized, hands-off approach similar to The Embracer Group. Tencent had raised $8 billion in funding in 2021 for largest acquisitions.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2022 at 9:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.