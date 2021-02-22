Tencent raises $8.3 billion, may target big gaming acquisitions

Tencent has raised over $8 billion across twelve worldwide banks, and this massive horde of cash could be used to buy new gaming studios (and publishers).

Previous reports said Tencent might be eyeing huge acquisitions like EA or even Grand Theft Auto-maker Take-Two Interactive, and now it has the money to back up a buyout of this caliber. The Chinese juggernaut recently raised a staggering $8.3 billion for "general corporate purposes," Bloomberg reports.

While Tencent could shake up the games industry with a high-profile buyout, it's more likely the company will focus on Asian developers like Nexon and NetMarble. Tencent may shy away from stake buyouts or full-on games acquisitions and put its new funds into other markets--Tencent invests its money far beyond just gaming and has put cash into e-commerce, medical, and even has its own credit score system.