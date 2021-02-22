All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

Tencent raises $8.3 billion, may target big gaming acquisitions

Tencent raises an incredible $8.3 billion in the largest Chinese fundraiser in history, possibly to buy out gaming powerhouses.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 22 2021 5:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tencent has raised over $8 billion across twelve worldwide banks, and this massive horde of cash could be used to buy new gaming studios (and publishers).

Tencent raises $8.3 billion, may target big gaming acquisitions 234 | TweakTown.com

Previous reports said Tencent might be eyeing huge acquisitions like EA or even Grand Theft Auto-maker Take-Two Interactive, and now it has the money to back up a buyout of this caliber. The Chinese juggernaut recently raised a staggering $8.3 billion for "general corporate purposes," Bloomberg reports.

While Tencent could shake up the games industry with a high-profile buyout, it's more likely the company will focus on Asian developers like Nexon and NetMarble. Tencent may shy away from stake buyouts or full-on games acquisitions and put its new funds into other markets--Tencent invests its money far beyond just gaming and has put cash into e-commerce, medical, and even has its own credit score system.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo III Eternal Collection - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.70
$32.70$29.49$32.70
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2021 at 5:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.