All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Gamer spends $100,000 on his character, complains he can't play anyone

A gamer has spent an astonishing $100,000 on character upgrades and then complains he's too powerful to fight any other players.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 4, 2022 3:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A Diablo Immortal gamer has claimed to have spent $100,000 on upgrading his character but now is seemingly unable to play with any other players.

JT from the jtisallbusiness YouTube channel posted a video at the end of last month where he claims that he has spent around $100,000 on upgrading his Diablo Immortal character to its absolute maxed-out potential. As you can imagine, JT destroyed any opponents that attempted to fight him and broke several in-game records, according to Techspot.

The gamer's character was so powerful that the matchmaking system is now unable to find him an opponent of a similar level, meaning that JT is unable to clown on opponents with his pay-to-win gear. After contacting Blizzard about this issue more than a month ago, JT received a response from a Blizzard representative on August 2 that informed him they had "approved a fix" and that it would be implemented in the "next coming days". The details of this update weren't revealed.

Gamer spends $100,000 on his character, complains he can't play anyone 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2022 at 1:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.