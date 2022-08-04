All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA releases gorgeous image of Mars dunes

NASA has released images snapped by its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that show desolate ridges in the region Cydonia Mensae.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 4, 2022 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA has taken to its social channels to share an image snapped by its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that's tasked with mapping the Red Planet's geology.

NASA releases gorgeous image of Mars dunes 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NASA explains on its website that the above image is a martian ridge that researchers suspect was created from the erosion of the surrounding area that could be an indicator of an ancient fluvial channel. Notably, NASA states the ridge itself is made of much tougher material than what's surrounding it, as indicated by the craters on its flanks.

Furthermore, NASA explains that the erosion is still taking place, which is evident by the "fresh" boulders and sand dunes that are forming alongside the ridge and its outskirts. As previously stated, the image was snapped by NASA's $720 million Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), which was launched on August 12, 2005, and was designed to study the geology and climate of Mars while also providing a relay point for data acquired by rovers such as Curiosity and Perseverance.

NASA releases gorgeous image of Mars dunes 26 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2022 at 1:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.