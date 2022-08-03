Monster Hunter Rise is already Capcom's third best-selling game

Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 10 million copies in about a year on the market, is the second fastest-selling Capcom game.

Monster Hunter Rise is Capcom's latest breakout success and underlines the company's emphasis on platform diversification.

Capcom's latest sales charts show some surprising results. Monster Hunter Rise has reached 10.3 million units sold worldwide, officially making it Capcom's #3 best-selling game of all time. This is quite a feat considering Monster Hunter World has been out for little over a year--it was released in March 2021--and that it skipped mainline consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. Mon Hun Rise is only available on PC and the Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter Rise is now the second fastest-selling game of all time. The mighty Monster Hunter World takes both the best-selling and fastest-selling individual game record with a powerful 18.3 million units sold. With these figures, Monster Hunter World makes up 22% of total franchise sales, and Rise makes up about 12% of unit sales.

It's also interesting to note that the Monster Hunter franchise sold 12 million units from Q4'20 to present. Monster Hunter Rise released in Q4'20 and has accounted for 10.3 million out of the 12 million franchise sales increase during the period, or 86%.

Resident Evil remains Capcom's best-selling franchise of all time with 127 million copies shipped since RE1's original launch in 1996. We'd have to wonder what Monster Hunter's sales would be if the series had started in '96 and not 8 years later in 2004.

Capcom Top 5 Game Franchises