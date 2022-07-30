All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation 4 lifecycle ends as Sony stops reporting sales figures

Sony has officially stopped reporting PlayStation 4 sales figures, signalling an end to the console's production lifecycle.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 30 2022 11:01 AM CDT
The PlayStation 4's lifecycle is ending after 9 years of sales, Sony has indicated.

PlayStation 4 lifecycle ends as Sony stops reporting sales figures 4 | TweakTown.com
Sony's latest gaming earnings report revealed a lot of things, including significant drops in operating income and revenues. The corporate document was also the death certificate of the PS4 as Sony has officially stopped reporting sales figures for the console.

Every earnings report from Q3'14 to Q4'21 had a section devoted to PS4 console shipments. The most recent Q1'22 report removed this section and replaced it with PS5 sales, signalling an end to the PS4. The writing was on the wall, though; Sony had only shipped a paltry 1 million PS4s throughout all of last year. PS4 sales have officially topped out at 117.2 million units.

Sony is planning to ship more PS5 consoles this fiscal year than any other period in PlayStation history. The console-maker wants to ship 18 million PlayStation 5 systems throughout FY22, and if it succeeds, the PS5 will officially set a new sales record for modern PlayStation hardware.

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

