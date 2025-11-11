PS5 in the middle of lifecycle, Sony could support console until 2030

Sony acknowledges the PlayStation 5 is currently in the middle of its lifecycle, indicating the console could be supported until 2030 or even beyond.

TL;DR: Sony plans to support the PlayStation 5 for up to 10 years, potentially until 2030, reflecting a longer console lifecycle driven by economic factors like tariffs and rising component costs. The PS5 is mid-lifecycle, with Sony focusing on expanding its install base and profitability while preparing for future console overlaps.

Sony could support the PlayStation 5 with a 10-year lifecycle, and it's possible the system could last until 2030.

Five years after launch, Sony has officially acknowledged the PS5 is in the middle of its lifecycle. The company is embracing a longer lifecycle for its 9th generation of PlayStation consoles, primarily due to macro-economic forces like tariffs and rising component costs. That's not to say the PS6 won't release before Sony is done supporting the PS5--we expect there to be an overlap cycle with the PS6 generation.

In today's Q2'25 earnings Q&A with media, Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao commented on how the company is framing the PS5's current livelihood, saying that each console generation is lasting longer and longer--including the PS5.

"This year is the sixth year of the PS5 launch, and the PS5 has been growing its install base. Our view is that compared to conventional console lifecycles...Looking at the [console] lifecycle it seems to be getting longer and longer. "Especially the PS4, which was launched in 2013--it's been over a decade since then--and there are many active users enjoying the consoles. "From that perspective, we believe the PS5 is only in the middle of the journey and we are really trying to expand even further for the year-end sales season while also thinking about the customer lifetime value and profitability. We want to promote sales to expand the install base. "As for future launches or successors, we're not able to make any comments about that."

Sony has said it will support the PlayStation 4 as part of its dual-generation business plan, however key online games like PUBG and Genshin Impact have or are dropping support for the console.