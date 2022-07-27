All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: AI asked to show an image of the last selfie ever taken on Earth

AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X + 7900X at 170W TDPs as standard

GIGABYTE leak teases AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X uses 170W with normal voltages, 7900X uses up to 170W power.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 27 2022 9:28 PM CDT
AMD's higher-end Ryzen 9 SKUs of their next-gen Zen 4-based CPU family that includes the Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X, will use 170W of power by default.

The new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X processors will have a 170W TDP when running normal voltages, but they'll chew more power when overclocked. We already know that AMD's higher-end Ryzen 7000 series SKUs would have a 170W TDP and 230W PPT, confirmed by Robert Hallock.

We know that AMD's new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will be hitting 5.5GHz pretty easily, 5.8GHz without a problem and I'm sure we're going to see 6.0GHz+ breached by overclockers. "HerbieHSSO" tweeted that the GIGABYTE leak confirmed the TDP and PPT of the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, with leaker "kopite7kimi" tweeted: that all "R9 SKUs with a normal voltage are base on 170W TDP".

  • 7950X 170/230
  • 7900X 125/170 (?)
  • 7800X 105/142 (?)
  • 7600X 95/125 (?)
  • 7600 65/88 (?)
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

