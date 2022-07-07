All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-H/P/U' mobile CPU details leaked

Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-H/P/U' to use new Low Power Efficient Cores, Xe-LPG GPU architecture teased.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 7 2022 10:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" family of CPUs will debut next year, and while we're been hearing a bunch of rumors and details on the next-gen CPUs, now we're hearing about the 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" mobile CPUs.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-H/P/U' mobile CPU details leaked 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The upcoming Intel 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will be the first chiplet-style CPU from Intel, and made one the new Intel 4 process (rebranded Intel 7nm process node). Intel will have a CPU + GPU on the Compute Tile, an I/O Tile, and an SoC Tile. The mobile versions of Meteor Lake will have 3 product series: H, P, and U, all in their own power segments.

In new details from Igor's Lab has now appeared in the form of a platform overview diagram for Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Late" CPUs in mobile form. We can see here that Intel will have P-cores, E-cores, and new LP E-cores (LP could mean Low Power Efficient Cores) on the mobile Meteor Lake processors. Intel will have Xe LPG graphics, which will use Intel Adaptix Power share, with "extended gaming mode" for future Meteor Lake-powered gaming laptops.

Intel will offer up to 12 cores on its Meteor Lake-U series CPUs, and up to 14 cores on both the P and H series Meteor Lake CPU offerings. There are 8 lanes of PCIe 5.0 here, support for DDR5-5600 (and for LPDDR5X-7467) memory, Thunderbolt 4 support, and 12 lanes of PCIe 4.0. Intel's new Meteor Lake mobile CPUs will offer support for up to 96GB of DDR5 standard memory, and up to 64GB for the LPDDR5X memory standard.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-H/P/U' mobile CPU details leaked 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-H/P/U' mobile CPU details leaked 03 | TweakTown.com

Igor Lab's new leaks tease a new Intel Xe-LPG graphics architecture, which according to the above overview, is based on Xe². The upcoming Meteor Lake (MTL) H/P/U integrated GPUs will pack up to 128 Execution Units (128 EUs) but we don't know if this will be a next-gen GPU -- the upcoming Battlemage GPU architecture -- or a new, lower-power version of Alchemist.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900KF Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900KF)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.97
$549.97$549.97-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/7/2022 at 11:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, igorslab.de

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.