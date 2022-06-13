All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-P' die shot: 6P+8E configuration

Check out this die shot of an Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-P' processor: 6 Performance + 8 Efficiency cores on Intel 4 EUV.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 6:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's next-next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU architecture is still a year+ away, but leaks have been good for a while now... the latest is a "Meteor Lake-P" die shot, check it out:

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-P' die shot: 6P+8E configuration 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Intel 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" die shot teases 6 Performance and 8 Efficient cores, baked on Intel's new Intel 4 EUV process (previously referred to as 7nm process technology). Intel 4 will push +20% higher CPU clocks for the same power consumption according to ComputerBase.

The slides suggest that Intel is wanting to hit twice the High-Performance Library Area Scaling, extensive use of EUV lithography for process simplification, and work with Intel packaging technologies including EMIB and FOVEROS. Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU package will pack x86 compute cores, SoC, and I/O dies all on the single interposer, with Intel proudly declaring Meteor Lake is the lead product for Intel 4 process technology.

We should see Intel debut its new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs in Q3 2023 and beyond, with the next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs the next ones in the release line from Intel. Intel's new Meteor Lake platform is also reportedly debuting on a new socket: LGA 1851, with more on that in the links above.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$596.99
$596.99$597.99$599.21
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2022 at 2:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:computerbase.de, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.