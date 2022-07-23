All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Iconic dystopian indie Papers, Please is coming to mobile

Glory to Arstotzka! One of the most iconic indie games of the last few years Papers, Please is coming to mobile devices in August.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 23 2022 5:04 PM CDT
Iconic dystopian indie game Papers, Please is coming to iOS and Android mobile devices next month.

Iconic dystopian indie Papers, Please is coming to mobile

Indie darling Papers, Please will arrive on smartphones and tablets on August 5, developer Lucas Pope today announced. Return of the Obra Dinn is also coming to mobiles: "iOS and Android, phone and tablet, all bases covered, there is no want for more," Pope said on Twitter.

Papers, Please garnered critical acclaim for its style and delivery that's unlike most games on the market today. The old-school retro style is matched with a dark and bleak atmosphere wherein players take on the role of a border guard of a fictional dictatorship in the 1980s. The game mechanics make for a great puzzle game that forces gamers to pay close attention to the smallest and most meticulous of details, lest they let in a bomber, spy, or other such saboteur into the glorious country-state of Arstotzka.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

