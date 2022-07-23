Iconic dystopian indie Papers, Please is coming to mobile

Glory to Arstotzka! One of the most iconic indie games of the last few years Papers, Please is coming to mobile devices in August.

Indie darling Papers, Please will arrive on smartphones and tablets on August 5, developer Lucas Pope today announced. Return of the Obra Dinn is also coming to mobiles: "iOS and Android, phone and tablet, all bases covered, there is no want for more," Pope said on Twitter.

Papers, Please garnered critical acclaim for its style and delivery that's unlike most games on the market today. The old-school retro style is matched with a dark and bleak atmosphere wherein players take on the role of a border guard of a fictional dictatorship in the 1980s. The game mechanics make for a great puzzle game that forces gamers to pay close attention to the smallest and most meticulous of details, lest they let in a bomber, spy, or other such saboteur into the glorious country-state of Arstotzka.