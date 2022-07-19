Netflix subscribers drop by nearly 1 million in Q2

Netflix paid subscribers are down more than quadruple of Q1's losses with a near 1 million subscriber drop across the globbe.

Netflix reports its second quarter of subscriber losses in a row for its Q2 period.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Netflix subscriber losses have more than quadrupled over Q1, new earnings reports have confirmed. The streaming giant lost 969,000 subscribers in its Q2 period, its largest reduction in subscribers to date. From January - June 2022, Netflix subscribers have dropped by over 1.1 million across the globe.

The company also says that its ad-based plans may be years away, and that it will continue experimenting with its paid sharing plans which require users to pay an extra fee to share their Netflix subscriptions with users in other households.