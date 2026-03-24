Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters says Xbox is still figuring out how to make Game Pass work for Microsoft

TL;DR: Xbox's new CEO Asha Sharma is exploring potential subscription collaborations with Netflix, including bundled options, while Netflix's co-CEO Greg Peters highlights ongoing discussions and Microsoft's efforts to optimize Xbox Game Pass growth and pricing tiers to enhance consumer value and expand subscriber numbers.

Xbox and Netflix could have some sort of business collaboration in the future, potentially offering bundled subscription options.

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Xbox's new CEO Asha Sharma has wasted no time getting busy at Microsoft. New reports from The Information state that Sharma is exploring opportunities with other subscription giants such as Netflix, yet details on how this could work remain scarce.

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters actually commented on his meetings with Sharma, telling The Information that he "kicked around ideas" with the Xbox leader, and that they "wouldn't eliminate any possibilities." That last part is interesting, particularly because Microsoft has technology that can stream games from the cloud at the ready, however Xbox Cloud Gaming has yet to become natively available on most TVs (this adoption is growing, though).

Peters also says that Microsoft may still be working out how to best make use of its Xbox Game Pass subscription. We know that Game Pass made nearly $5 billion last year, and that the service is profitable, but Game Pass still may not be growing as fast as Microsoft had hoped.

"You would have to do it in a way that works for the consumer and works for both companies, and frankly, I think Microsoft's still trying to figure out how to make the Game Pass bundle work for Microsoft. But what I like about Asha's thinking is, it's all about, how do we do more? And it's already been exciting to watch," Netflix co-CEO Peters said in an interview with The Information.

While Netflix has pushed into gaming, even purchasing its own game development studios, the company has had most success with its collaboration with Rockstar Games. The team-up saw Netflix offering its subscribers free access to Rockstar's mobile Grand Theft Auto games, which predictably worked quite well as these games saw tons of play from subscribers.

The new Xbox CEO is also said to be exploring new lower-cost pricing tiers for Game Pass in a bid to boost subscriber counts.

Microsoft hasn't revealed anything just yet on any subscription changes or collaborations.