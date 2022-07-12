All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GPU-Z 2.47.0 released: Intel Arc GPU support, new NVIDIA and AMD GPUs

GPU-Z 2.47.0 includes improved support for Intel Arc GPUs, NVIDIA's new GeForce GTX 1630, and the new AMD Radeon RX 6700.

Published Tue, Jul 12 2022 9:21 PM CDT
The very latest version of GPU-Z adds improved support for Intel's finally-kinda-launching Arc GPU series, as well as NVIDIA's new GeForce GTX 1630 and AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 (non-XT) graphics cards.

GPU-Z 2.47.0 has "many improvements" for Intel Arc discrete GPU reporting, as well as added or improved fake detection for graphics cards based on the NVIDIA G98, GT200, GK104. There's a fix for the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB being reported as non-LHR, and so much more.

NVIDIA's new -- and slowest GPU of 2022 so far -- GeForce GTX 1630 is supported under GPU-Z 2.47.0 as well as the new non-XT model AMD Radeon RX 6700 graphics card. The GPU-Z changelog actually mentions the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6700 non-XT by name, but there are other Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics cards out there floating around in the wild.

You can download GPU-Z 2.47.0 right here.

GPU-Z 2.47.0 changelog:

  • Many improvements to Intel Arc discrete GPU reporting
  • Added or improved fake detection for cards based on NVIDIA G98, GT200, GK104
  • Added workaround to fix missing clocks on some recent AMD Radeon drivers
  • Fixed GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB getting reported as non-LHR
  • Fixed specs for NVIDIA GeForce 7800 GS AGP
  • Fixed process size, die size and transistor count for AMD Rembrandt
  • Fixed AMD logo showing on some ATI cards
  • Fixed wrong logo on some Intel Xe IGPs
  • Added checkbox in sensor settings to control "Log to file" setting on GPU-Z restart
  • Various improvements for Glenfly GPU reporting
  • Added Gunnir vendor detection
  • Fixed CPU temperature showing as 100°C on unsupported Intel processors
  • Added support for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630, RTX 3050 Laptop, MX570, A1000, A2000, A3000 12 GB, T400, T500, T550, T600, T1000, T1200
  • Added support for Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 non-XT
  • Added support for Intel Alder Lake H/U/HX

NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

