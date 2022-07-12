GPU-Z 2.47.0 released: Intel Arc GPU support, new NVIDIA and AMD GPUs
GPU-Z 2.47.0 includes improved support for Intel Arc GPUs, NVIDIA's new GeForce GTX 1630, and the new AMD Radeon RX 6700.
The very latest version of GPU-Z adds improved support for Intel's finally-kinda-launching Arc GPU series, as well as NVIDIA's new GeForce GTX 1630 and AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 (non-XT) graphics cards.
GPU-Z 2.47.0 has "many improvements" for Intel Arc discrete GPU reporting, as well as added or improved fake detection for graphics cards based on the NVIDIA G98, GT200, GK104. There's a fix for the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB being reported as non-LHR, and so much more.
NVIDIA's new -- and slowest GPU of 2022 so far -- GeForce GTX 1630 is supported under GPU-Z 2.47.0 as well as the new non-XT model AMD Radeon RX 6700 graphics card. The GPU-Z changelog actually mentions the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6700 non-XT by name, but there are other Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics cards out there floating around in the wild.
You can download GPU-Z 2.47.0 right here.
GPU-Z 2.47.0 changelog:
- Many improvements to Intel Arc discrete GPU reporting
- Added or improved fake detection for cards based on NVIDIA G98, GT200, GK104
- Added workaround to fix missing clocks on some recent AMD Radeon drivers
- Fixed GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB getting reported as non-LHR
- Fixed specs for NVIDIA GeForce 7800 GS AGP
- Fixed process size, die size and transistor count for AMD Rembrandt
- Fixed AMD logo showing on some ATI cards
- Fixed wrong logo on some Intel Xe IGPs
- Added checkbox in sensor settings to control "Log to file" setting on GPU-Z restart
- Various improvements for Glenfly GPU reporting
- Added Gunnir vendor detection
- Fixed CPU temperature showing as 100°C on unsupported Intel processors
- Added support for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630, RTX 3050 Laptop, MX570, A1000, A2000, A3000 12 GB, T400, T500, T550, T600, T1000, T1200
- Added support for Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 non-XT
- Added support for Intel Alder Lake H/U/HX
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx