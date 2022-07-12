GPU-Z 2.47.0 released: Intel Arc GPU support, new NVIDIA and AMD GPUs

GPU-Z 2.47.0 includes improved support for Intel Arc GPUs, NVIDIA's new GeForce GTX 1630, and the new AMD Radeon RX 6700.

GPU-Z 2.47.0 has "many improvements" for Intel Arc discrete GPU reporting, as well as added or improved fake detection for graphics cards based on the NVIDIA G98, GT200, GK104. There's a fix for the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB being reported as non-LHR, and so much more.

NVIDIA's new -- and slowest GPU of 2022 so far -- GeForce GTX 1630 is supported under GPU-Z 2.47.0 as well as the new non-XT model AMD Radeon RX 6700 graphics card. The GPU-Z changelog actually mentions the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6700 non-XT by name, but there are other Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics cards out there floating around in the wild.

You can download GPU-Z 2.47.0 right here.

GPU-Z 2.47.0 changelog:

Many improvements to Intel Arc discrete GPU reporting

Added or improved fake detection for cards based on NVIDIA G98, GT200, GK104

Added workaround to fix missing clocks on some recent AMD Radeon drivers

Fixed GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB getting reported as non-LHR

Fixed specs for NVIDIA GeForce 7800 GS AGP

Fixed process size, die size and transistor count for AMD Rembrandt

Fixed AMD logo showing on some ATI cards

Fixed wrong logo on some Intel Xe IGPs

Added checkbox in sensor settings to control "Log to file" setting on GPU-Z restart

Various improvements for Glenfly GPU reporting

Added Gunnir vendor detection

Fixed CPU temperature showing as 100°C on unsupported Intel processors

Added support for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630, RTX 3050 Laptop, MX570, A1000, A2000, A3000 12 GB, T400, T500, T550, T600, T1000, T1200

Added support for Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 non-XT

Added support for Intel Alder Lake H/U/HX

