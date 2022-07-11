All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony: INZONE targets hardcore PC gamers, not PlayStation users

Sony's new INZONE brand of enthusiast peripherals do not actually target the PlayStation 5 market and are made for PC gamers.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 1:54 PM CDT
Sony's new INZONE brand of enthusiast game peripherals is made specifically for PC gaming, not necessarily PlayStation users.

Sony: INZONE targets hardcore PC gamers, not PlayStation users 1 | TweakTown.com

Like Xbox did before it, PlayStation is evolving to include PC gaming. Sony has released a number of first-party PS4 exclusives onto PC and more are set to follow. In fact, Sony expects to make $300 million in revenues from PC game sales this year. Now Sony is making special high-end gaming peripherals to complement its PC gaming push.

Enter the INZONE brand, a new lineup of enthusiast-grade displays, headsets, and soon controllers. INZONE currently has two monitors (INZONE M9, a 27-inch 4K 144Hz display, and the INZONE M3, a 27-inch 1080p 240Hz display) and three headsets, the H3, H7, and H9. Although the peripherals are compatible with the PlayStation 5, they are targeting PC gamers first.

In a recent interview with Nikkei, Executive Deputy President of Sony Corp. Kazuo Kii said that INZONE is primarily focused on PC gaming, from the highest demanding points of esports to the more accessible casual play.

"INZONE's target market is hardcore PC gamers. We're going to start at the top and learn what top esports gamers want. The vision we have in mind is that of Mizuno and Nike providing shoes for athletes.

"You can win prize money in esports. If a monitor's response time lags even slightly, you lose. Sony products aren't going to let people engaged in these grueling battles down."

When asked if INZONE is going to conflict with PlayStation gaming, Kii said:

"That's not going to happen. During the development of INZONE, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), which oversees the PlayStation, taught us a lot about gaming. INZONE's targets hardcore PC gamers, not PlayStation users.

"There is also compatibility between the two sides. Seventy percent of PC gamers also play on the PlayStation or other consoles. There are cases where they play hard games on the PC and easy games on the PlayStation when they want to relax. SIE is not fixated on the PlayStation, either. We share the same view of the future. For the group to grow, we need to respond to a variety of things."

For full details and specs of the new INZONE products, click here.

NEWS SOURCE:asia.nikkei.com

