Twitter has said it will comply with Elon Musk's big data demands

A new report from the Washington Post has revealed that Twitter's board will go along with the demands made by Elon Musk to investigate the platform's true number of bot accounts.

The new report from WAPO has revealed that the board will give Musk the full "firehose" of data that consists of more than 500 million tweets posted each day, according to an individual close to the matter who discussed it with WAPO under the condition of remaining anonymous. The spotlight on Twitter's userbase and its percentage of fake accounts came under fire when Musk announced that the deal to purchase the platform for $44 billion was on hold until Twitter could prove that less than 5% of total users on Twitter are bots.

The individual who spoke to WAPO said that the "firehose" of data is already being accessed by approximately 24 different companies, who pay for access to the pool so they can see a real-time record of tweets, what devices those tweets came from, and information about the account that wrote the tweet. If Musk gets access to Twitter's data stream and is able to prove the platform has more spam accounts than what Twitter has previously stated, it may be enough grounds for Musk to renegotiate the agreed-upon price.