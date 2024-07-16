Elon Musk unveils multiple attempts have been made on his life

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has unveiled that multiple attempts have been made on his life in just the last eight months, both with guns.

Following the assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled two attempts have been made on his life in the past eight months.

Musk took to his personal X account, formerly Twitter, to reply to a user requesting Musk increase his private security for his own protection, citing the event with President Trump as an example of what can happen to people in powerful public positions who have people that strongly disagree with them. Musk said there are "dangerous times ahead" and then revealed two people on separate occasions have "already tried to kill me in the past 8 months".

The Tesla CEO said these individuals were "arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas". In another response, Musk joked that it was maybe time for him to "build that flying metal suit of armor," which refers to the iconic Iron Man suit of armor worn by Marvel's Tony Stark. Notably, this isn't the first time Musk has mentioned people trying to kill him, as he told Canadian professor Gad Saad during a live audio chat on X Spaces that in the past, "mentally ill" people have made attempts on his life.

In one instance, Musk explained that an individual who he believes was an "extreme schizophrenic" had become convinced that Musk "put a chip in his head," while in another instance, the individual was suffering from a "total detachment from reality."