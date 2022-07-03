You can stream every episode of Seinfeld 24/7 on this dedicated site

If you've been itching to watch every single episode of Seinfeld, well then we have just the website for you: Watch Seinfeld Online is a dedicated website to streaming every episode of Seinfeld.

As each episode of Seinfeld is streaming, you won't have any options of rewinding or skipping through episodes, but you also don't have to put up with ads flashing up or any commercials. That's not bad considering the same can't be said for TV or anywhere online: although, Netflix did secure themselves a 5-year streaming deal for one of the most successful TV shows in history.

Personally, I've finished the latest season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, written and stars Larry David... the co-creator of Seinfeld along with comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Curb Your Enthusiasm is fantastic, but I have to admit: I haven't watched Seinfeld. I couldn't do it... but I really want to, and need to start from the very beginning.

But if you're not like me, and you're one of the hundreds of millions of Seinfeld fans out there, you've got a new streaming website to enjoy.