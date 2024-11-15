All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Half-Life 2 gets 20th anniversary update: new graphics, 3.5-hour commentary, and so much more

Valve celebrates Half-Life 2's huge 20th anniversary with an update to the game, a developers commentary from Half-Life 2 developers, and more.

Gaming Editor
Published
Half-Life 2 is officially 20 years old, and developer Valve is using the milestone as an opportunity to celebrate the millions of players in the HL2 community who have been playing it (or discovering it, or even re-discovering Half-Life 2) since its launch on November 16, 2004.

Valve has gone as far as creating a website detailing all of the improvements the update to Half-Life 2 brings, with both Episode One and Episode Two included, an awesome developers commentary with some of the original Half-Life 2 developers coming back for a huge 3.5-hour new behind-the-scenes commentary on Half-Life 2.

Oh, and did we mention that Half-Life 2 is FREE until November 18 at 1PM ET, after which it will cost $9.99. Here's the rundown of what to expect from the Half-Life 2 update, while Valve's dedicated website goes into a huge (and fantastic) deep dive (of one of my favorite games of all time).

  • Episodes One and Two are in the box: Half-Life 2 now includes the complete Episode One and Episode Two expansions along with the base game. They're accessible from the main menu, and you will automatically advance to the next expansion after completing each one.
  • Developers Commentary for Half-Life 2: While the Episodes have always had commentary tracks, the base game never did... until now. We got the team back to record three and a half hours of new behind-the-scenes commentary for Half-Life 2.
  • Integrated Steam Workshop support: Browse, install, and play user-created content for Half-Life 2 without ever leaving the game. Look for it in the Extras menu!
  • Bug fixes and new graphics options: Visual pops, missing sprites, and mismatched lighting introduced in updates over the years has been scrubbed away. And we've added some settings to push visual fidelity of Half-Life 2 farther than was allowed in the original release.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

