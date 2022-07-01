Don't expect any new games in these classic PlayStation franchises

Sony's first-party developer Sucker Punch confirms that it is not working on any new games in these classic PlayStation series.

Contrary to countless reports, Sucker Punch today confirmed it is not developing new Sly Cooper or InFAMOUS games. Various rumors suggested that Sucker Punch could revive these landmark franchises to celebrate their 25th anniversary, but that's not happening.

"As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio. With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either," the studio said in an announcement post.

"These characters are very special and near and dear to our hearts, so while we'd never say never to re-opening those doors down the road, for now there are no inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper games in development."

Sucker Punch's current project is believed to be Ghost of Tsushima 2, a sequel to their massively successful samurai game on PS4 and more recently PlayStation 5.

It's also worth remembering that Sony is doubling-down on live service games in an effort to maximize revenues, so it's possible that Sucker Punch is also working on or helping develop a new free-to-play online game of some sort. Ghost of Tsushima had its own non-monetized live game called Legends...so perhaps Ghost of Tsushima 2 will have something similar.

The studio also says that it will include InFAMOUS Second Son's Cole's Legacy DLC on the PlayStation Store for gamers who missed out. This DLC was previously only available in the game's collector's edition.