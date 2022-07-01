All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Don't expect any new games in these classic PlayStation franchises

Sony's first-party developer Sucker Punch confirms that it is not working on any new games in these classic PlayStation series.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jul 1 2022 5:02 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's first-party developer Sucker Punch confirms that it is not working on any new games in key legacy franchises.

Don't expect any new games in these classic PlayStation franchises 13 | TweakTown.com

Contrary to countless reports, Sucker Punch today confirmed it is not developing new Sly Cooper or InFAMOUS games. Various rumors suggested that Sucker Punch could revive these landmark franchises to celebrate their 25th anniversary, but that's not happening.

"As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio. With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either," the studio said in an announcement post.

"These characters are very special and near and dear to our hearts, so while we'd never say never to re-opening those doors down the road, for now there are no inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper games in development."

Sucker Punch's current project is believed to be Ghost of Tsushima 2, a sequel to their massively successful samurai game on PS4 and more recently PlayStation 5.

It's also worth remembering that Sony is doubling-down on live service games in an effort to maximize revenues, so it's possible that Sucker Punch is also working on or helping develop a new free-to-play online game of some sort. Ghost of Tsushima had its own non-monetized live game called Legends...so perhaps Ghost of Tsushima 2 will have something similar.

The studio also says that it will include InFAMOUS Second Son's Cole's Legacy DLC on the PlayStation Store for gamers who missed out. This DLC was previously only available in the game's collector's edition.

Buy at Amazon

Sly Cooper And The Thievius Raccoonus - PlayStation 2

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2022 at 5:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:suckerpunch.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.