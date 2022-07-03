MSI's new 'Kombo Strike': boosts Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU performance, more
MSI's new 'Kombo Strike' feature for its AM4-based 500-series motherboards boosts perf + undervolting support for Ryzen 7 5800X3D.
Oh, you just purchased AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor and can't overclock it... but own an MSI motherboard? MSI has just introduced Kombo Strike, a new feature inside of a BIOS utility MSI has just announced.
MSI's new Kombo Strike feature is on its AM4-based 500-series motherboards -- in beta BIOS form, so be careful -- providing increased performance (up to 5% more performance) and undervolting support for AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with its new 3D V-Cache technology.
The new feature allows for an unlocked, higher power limit for AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor: so you'll need a kick-ass cooler -- preferably a good AIO cooler -- where you'll get up to 5% more performance with MSI's new Kombo Strike feature enabled. In order to use the Kombo Strike feature, go into the "Overclocking / Advanced CPU Configuration" panel with 4 options: disabled, 1, 2, and 3. The higher the number, the more power, and performance, thus more cooling is required: take note.
If you've purchased AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor and wanted to enjoy some more performance being pulled out of it for free, then you can try the beta BIOS on your compatible MSI 500-series AM4-based motherboard. I've got a list of those motherboards below:
Compatible MSI 500-series motherboards:
- MEG X570 GODLIKE - E7C34AMS.1I1
- MEG X570 ACE - E7C35AMS.1J1
- MEG X570 Unify - E7C35AMS.AE1
- MEG X570S ACE MAX - A7D50AMS.151
- MEG X570S Unify-X MAX - A7D51AMS.141
- MEG B550 Unify - E7D13AMS.171
- MEG B550 Unify-X - E7D13AMS.A71
- MEG B550 Mortar Wi-Fi - E7C94AMS.1D1
- MEG B550M Mortar - E7C94AMS.1D1
