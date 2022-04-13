All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D can't be overclocked, oops yes it can

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with its new 3D V-Cache tech was meant to NOT be overclocked, but now it's been bypassed.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 9:13 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D is in the hands of a select few before the world's first CPU with 3D V-Cache reaches the retail market next week, and until now we thought that overclocking had been blocked... but it seems that it might not be the case.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D can't be overclocked, oops yes it can 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor has 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 3-based CPU power, with the CPU clocks hitting 3.4GHz base and up to 4.5GHz boost, with 32MB of 2D cache joined by some nifty 64MB of AMD 3D V-Cache. We have a TDP of 105W and an MSRP of $449 (the same as the Ryzen 7 5800X non-3D V-Cache processor).

The 4.5GHz boost CPU clock has been pushed up to 4.82GHz by Pieter @ SKATTERBENCHER, with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D installed in the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme motherboard. CPU voltage was at 1.306V, with a 45.5 multiplier and a BCLK of 105.99MHz. Pieter used the ASUS Voltage Suspension technology on the motherboard, and will explain it in an upcoming video.

AMD had reportedly locked the overclocking functions of its Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, but it seems that the chip can be overclocked... we'll see more about it in the coming hours as reviews of the CPU begin to go live.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$528.00
$529.00$579.99$589.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2022 at 8:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.