AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D can't be overclocked, oops yes it can

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with its new 3D V-Cache tech was meant to NOT be overclocked, but now it's been bypassed.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D is in the hands of a select few before the world's first CPU with 3D V-Cache reaches the retail market next week, and until now we thought that overclocking had been blocked... but it seems that it might not be the case.

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor has 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 3-based CPU power, with the CPU clocks hitting 3.4GHz base and up to 4.5GHz boost, with 32MB of 2D cache joined by some nifty 64MB of AMD 3D V-Cache. We have a TDP of 105W and an MSRP of $449 (the same as the Ryzen 7 5800X non-3D V-Cache processor).

The 4.5GHz boost CPU clock has been pushed up to 4.82GHz by Pieter @ SKATTERBENCHER, with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D installed in the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme motherboard. CPU voltage was at 1.306V, with a 45.5 multiplier and a BCLK of 105.99MHz. Pieter used the ASUS Voltage Suspension technology on the motherboard, and will explain it in an upcoming video.

AMD had reportedly locked the overclocking functions of its Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, but it seems that the chip can be overclocked... we'll see more about it in the coming hours as reviews of the CPU begin to go live.