All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU delidded: lower temps, higher CPU clocks

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with 3D V-Cache technology gets delidded: CPU temps drop, achieves higher average CPU clocks.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 27 2022 10:56 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Jun 27 2022 11:02 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with its flashy new 3D V-Cache technology has been delidded, with some impressive results.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU delidded: lower temps, higher CPU clocks 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor was delidded by "@Madness7771" and said that when cooled with his Noctua ND-D14 cooler, the delidded Ryzen 7 5800X3D chip was running cooler, saying "it doesn't hit 90C anymore".

Before the Ryzen 7 5800X3D was delidded, his chip (because all chips won't perform the same) was hitting an average CPU clock of 4436MHz, meanwhile, it had a minimum of 77C, an average of 78C, and maximum of 80C temperatures.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU delidded: lower temps, higher CPU clocks 01 | TweakTown.com

After the Ryzen 7 5800X3D was delidded, the average CPU clock was 4450MHz, while temperatures dropped to 64C, 67C, and 70C for minimum, average, and max. That's an impressive feat: 10C cooler with the delidding process (and cooled with the Noctua ND-D14 cooler, by the way).

We aren't told what CPU loads the chip was put under, but you can see there that the average CPU load was 17-18% on both tests. The max CPU thread load was an average of 38-39% while the maximum was 67-75%. They could be benchmark or gaming loads, but they're more realistic than loading every single core... still, I want to see the results.

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor has 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 3-based CPU power, with the CPU clocks hitting 3.4GHz base and up to 4.5GHz boost, with 32MB of 2D cache joined by some nifty 64MB of AMD 3D V-Cache. We have a TDP of 105W and an MSRP of $449 (the same as the Ryzen 7 5800X non-3D V-Cache processor).

It's an interesting thing to see as a nerd, as the luxurious AMD 3D V-Cache technology is built as an additional layer of L3 cache onto the CPU core chiplet. This additional layer isn't just a layer of super-fast L3 cache, but also adds as another layer of complexity when it comes to delidding the CPU.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$448.95
$448.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/27/2022 at 11:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.