First in-person photo of Sony's new PlayStation VR2 surfaces

The first in-person snapshot of Sony's next-gen PS5-powered PlayStation VR2 headset has surfaced from an indie developer.

Sony has been shipping out PlayStation VR2 devkits and one developer has taken a snapshot of the headset.

While Sony already revealed exactly what the retail version of its next-gen PlayStation VR2 will look like, the first photo of the HMD out in the wild has been released. The photo comes by way of Bit Planet Games, the developers of space planet sim Sol Survivor and airflight sims Ultrawings 1 & 2.

The HMD's look and presentation isn't exactly a surprise...but what is still surprising is just how small the complete kit is. The original PS4-powered PSVR was a tangle of cords thanks to its required breakout box peripheral required for play. The PSVR2 significantly reduces these requirements and only runs on a single USB-C cable. Having used a base PSVR headset I can say that a single cord is a life-saver and will pretty much eliminate friction while playing.

Sony has said it is spending a "considerable amount of money" on securing big PlayStation VR2 games, which includes a breakout Horizon VR game from first-party developer Guerrilla Games/

"Relating to investment into PSVR2, we clearly will tailor the amount of spend to the point in the lifecycle that the PSVR2 finds itself. Right now there is a considerable amount of money that has been spent on partnerships with indie and third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive virtual reality content at the launch of PlayStation VR 2," Jim Ryan said in a recent PlayStation shareholders briefing.

"That energy and that effort and that money will continue to grow as the install base of PSVR2 headsets also grows."

Sony has yet to set a release date or price for its PlayStation VR2 headset, but it's believed to possibly drop in late 2022 or early 2023 for a $399 price point.

