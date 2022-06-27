Diablo II magic find weekend event will boost MF for all players

Blizzard announces a new Magic Find Weekend event for Diablo II that will temporarily boost all MF rates for every player.

Blizzard is treating Diablo II Resurrected (D2R) like a live game with rotating events...and the first one is pretty epic.

Today Blizzard made history in Diablo II by announcing a new timed event that could lead to much more interesting gameplay. Introducing Diablo II's Magic Find Weekend, a new event held from June 30 to July 4 that will temporarily boost magic find rates for all players across the globe. Gamers will get a flat +50% to MF that stacks with their existing magic find.

"You feel an intense rush of energy coursing through your veins, a faint internal humming overriding your own pulse. From June 30-July 4, a mysterious energy source will grant you a 50% buff to Magic Find, providing an increased chance to receive Magic, Rare, Set, or Unique loot as a drop from slain foes. This bonus stacks with any additional increases to Magic Find provided by your items," Blizzard said.

Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected Review: Evil Reborn

As a long-time Diablo II player I have never seen anything like this before. The Magic Find Weekend may not seem like much, but it opens the door to exciting new possibilities and timed events, possibly even new Pandemonium Events that may only be available for a specific window.

It also opens the doorway to more monetization. This implies that we could get a seasonal style event structure that extends beyond the current ladder system. If that's the case, we might even get a season pass type of add-on that grants access to these rotating, limited-timed events (I hope I'm wrong, but Activision-Blizzard is aggressively monetizing all of its games right now).

Blizzard is also making the following changes and adjustments:

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Gameplay

Players can now start a new Whirlwind, Leap, or Leap Attack immediately after a Whirlwind ends.

Changed the logic for determining how often Whirlwind attacks occur. Whirlwind now incorporates Increased Attack Speed (IAS) from all equipment. The frames between each Whirlwind attack are equal to the attack frame of a basic attack for that character (modified by increased attack speed). While dual wielding, the attack frame for each weapon will be averaged (rounding up). Overall, Whirlwind attacks should be at least as fast as they were before. Slower weapons will attack notably faster.

Added a new "Loot to Cube" skill for controllers in the general skills menu. Using this skill on an item will pick it up and place it in your Horadric Cube, if there is space.

Added a bindable hotkey for mouse and keyboard to directly open the Horadric Cube if it is in your inventory.

Added a new button shortcut to open the Horadric Cube from the inventory menu.

Players can now bulk assign stat points using a controller.

A confirmation prompt will now appear when bulk assigning all remaining stat points on both PC and console. This option is unavailable while using legacy graphics.

Added an Automap Auto Open setting to allow players to set their preferred Automap position.

Online

You can now double click on a game to join it in the PC lobby.

Players on Switch can now join a friend's game via the in-game Friends List.

Game List size has been doubled from 20 to 40.

Game list details in both the details panel and in the Game List now load faster upon selecting a game.

Friends playing D2R are now sorted to the top of the Friends List.

Console players now have an option in the options menu to toggle Game Name visibility.

BUG FIXES

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Deckard Cain was not able to identify items in the Horadric Cube. Now he will do so when the Cube is in your main inventory.

Fixed an issue where short-distance whirlwinds could end without executing a single attack.

Fixed an issue where Whirlwind would still apply properties and damage from a broken weapon.

Fixed an issue where the first attack of Whirlwind was treated different from the rest. When dual wielding, the first attack will choose two targets, just like all the other attacks.

Fixed an issue where resurrect costs were inconsistent for high-level mercenaries.

Fixed an issue where corpse skills were not auto-targeting corpses when using just right click.

Online

Fixed an issue where you couldn't select and join lobby games on PC with a controller.

Fixed an issue where players could impersonate developers by mimicking the chat font color used to display system messages.

Fixed an issue where lobby figurines would disappear while whispering.

Fixed an issue that would rarely prevent players from joining a private game.

Fixed an issue in Hardcore where both players had to mutually flag each other to be able to loot a corpse, even if the dead player had the other player flagged.

Fixed an issue where ladder rankings with six or more digits would begin to overlap the character name.

Character Select

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the most recently played characters to not sort to the top of the list.

Fixed an issue where an off-hand flail could fail to animate on the front end.

Language