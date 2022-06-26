SEGA is going all out with its new Mega Drive Mini 2 microconsole

SEGA is going all out with its new Mega Drive Mini 2 micro-console, with add-ons and a fully functional Cyber Stick controller.

SEGA is supporting its new Mega Drive Mini 2 micro-console with a ton of nifty nostalgic additions...including a pretty beefy flight stick.

SEGA's new Mega Drive Mini 2 console is one of the coolest things the company has ever done. We haven't seen a new SEGA console since the Dreamcast from the 90s, but that hasn't stopped them from bringing back classic hardware using emulators and cheaper micro-console hardware.

First there was the SEGA Genesis Mini, and now the Mega Drive Mini 2 is coming this October in Japan (no word on a Western release, but it's not likely given chip shortages). This new system, which can be imported from Japan via Amazon, features a ton of awesome add-ons. It has 50 built-in games, and can be attached to replicas of the SEGA CD, 32X, and Mega Drive CD-ROM, complete with little mock discs and cartridges (add-ons sold separately).

That's not it, though. SEGA is going all out and offering a$150 flight stick for the mini console too. The Cyber Stick, a fully functioning USB flight stick peripheral that can be used to play games like After Burner II and Starblade on the Mega Drive Mini 2, is being resurrected. The Cyber Stick was originally released on Sharp's ancient X68000 home computer, which SEGA had supported. SEGA's Yosuke Okunari says that he consulted with Denpa Shinbunsha, who had originally manufactured the Cyber Stick, and Sharp, the company who had made the original PC hardware, to make the peripheral come to reality for the Mega Drive Mini 2.

"The flight sticks you can get now are close to the real control sticks, and even game-like flight sticks haven't been released for about 15 years," Okunari told Famitsu.

"Most of the flight games these days are real-oriented, so I think it's good that the flight stick that is close to the real thing is heavier and can be fine-tuned with a small operation. However, it is more suitable for game-like old title operations to be able to move with a light feeling like the cyber stick released this time."

The SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 is due out on October 27. Check below for more info:

Size and specs

55% the size of original Mega Drive

Body size: Width 120.8mm x Height 32.3mm x Depth 116.5mm

Controller size: Width 140mm x Height 70mm x Depth 29mm

Controller cable: Length about 2m

Input terminal: HDMI terminal, USB terminal (USB Micro-B)

Video output: 720p, 480p

Audio output: Linear PCM output from HDMI

The Games

Bonanza Bros.

Fantasy Zone

Magical Taruruto-kun

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Mega CD)

Popful Mail (Mega CD)

Shining Force CD (Mega CD)

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed (Mega CD)

Sonic the Hedgehog CD (Mega CD)

Thunder Force IV

Virtua Racing

Outrun

Afterburner II

Night Stalker

Ninja Warriors

Starblade

Splatterhouse 2

Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water

Megapanel

Inchidant-R

Columns III

Star Mobile

Price

Console - 10,978 yen ($80)

6button SEGA controller - Releases October 27, 2022 for 2,500 yen ($19)

Add-on SEGA CD unity - 4950 yen ($38)

Where to Buy

Amazon Japan - Link

SEGA Store - Link

Decoration kit for "Mega Drive Mini 2"!

Introducing the "Decoration Kit" for realistically reproducing the appearance of the "Mega Drive Mini 2" that allows you to play software for Mega CDs.

The "Mega CD 2" released at the same time as the Mega Drive 2 has been miniaturized to the same size.

Like the original, it is possible to connect the Mega Drive Mini and the "Super 32X Mini" that came with the "Mega Dora Tower Mini".

The spacer at that time was also faithfully reproduced.

Equipped with opening and closing gimmicks!

Unlike the previous "Mega CD Mini", the "Mega CD2 Mini", which is the base of the "Megadora Tower Mini 2", opens the lid at the push of a button, and it is possible to set a miniature CD inside. It's more realistic.

Includes 2 types of miniature software Two types of software that can be set on the Mega Drive Mini 2 and Mega CD 2 Mini, "Virtua Racing" and Sonic the Hedgehog CD "are included.

The exclusive size and color "Virtua Racing" cartridge can also be attached to the previous work "Mega Drive Mini" and "Mega Dora Tower Mini". You can make the tower even higher.

* You cannot play games with this product.

Contents