All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

No Dreamcast or Saturn mini: SEGA officially confirms it will not make new retro consoles

Despite the success of its Genesis mini, SEGA officially confirms it has no plans to produce mini consoles based on the Saturn, Dreamcast or other systems.

No Dreamcast or Saturn mini: SEGA officially confirms it will not make new retro consoles
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: SEGA has officially confirmed it will not make any more mini consoles, and that there are no plans to create mini versions of the SEGA Saturn or Dreamcast systems.

It's official: SEGA is done making mini consoles, so don't expect to see a Saturn or Dreamcast mini.

No Dreamcast or Saturn mini: SEGA officially confirms it will not make new retro consoles 2
2

A few years ago, mini consoles were all the rage. It was like the old 1990s console wars again: the SEGA Genesis and SNES mini consoles went head-to-head in a holiday showdown. But things have changed since then, and no one has the money to produce extra hardware, especially when it comes pre-loaded with software that you could sell on multiple devices.

Despite the popularity of the Genesis mini (we loved it, check out our review here), SEGA has no plans to produce or release any more retro mini consoles. That means no Saturn or Dreamcast minis...yet SEGA has other plans for these old-school eras of gaming.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, SEGA of America/Europe president Shuji Utsumi makes it pretty clear that retro consoles are off the table.

"I'm not going for the mini direction. It's not me. I want to embrace modern gamers," Utsumi said, with a SEGA representative later confirming that there's no plans for future mini systems.

The future is all about innovation. SEGA isn't content with just re-releasing its classic games in a $20 collection for the umpteenth time; no, Utsumi wants to revivify the franchises in a new way. Those classic series like Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and even Shinobi are being resurrected in a big new IP renaissance for SEGA.

Utsumi says he wants to bring back that electric "rock n roll" style that SEGA had back in its heyday.

In short, SEGA wants to mine its retro catalog but also bring these games into the future to reach a new audience. That's why SEGA is doubling-down on a new initiative called Super Games, which are focused around the current trends in gaming--live services, big updates, continued content over time, and in-depth online global social networks.

To finish off the interview, Utsumi has some pretty strong words for a company that's built its riches from a 33-year-old mascot:

"We are not a retro company. We really appreciate our legacy, we value it, but at the same time, we want to deliver something new - otherwise we'll become history. That's not what we're aiming for."

Photo of the Sega Genesis Mini - Game Console
Best Deals: Sega Genesis Mini - Game Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$159.99 USD
- $170.03 USD
Buy
$149.40 CAD
- $178.49 CAD
Buy
£280.17
- £151.34
Buy
$159.99 USD
- $170.03 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/22/2024 at 8:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:theguardian.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles