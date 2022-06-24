All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russian oil refinery explodes after drone kamikazes into it

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast went up in flames after being struck by a drone on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Published Fri, Jun 24 2022 4:30 AM CDT
The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov Oblast of Russia was struck by a drone, potentially of Ukrainian origin, on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the supposed attack. However, it has been using drones throughout its ongoing conflict with Russia, notably, 'suicide' drone models like the Switchblade have been sent to the country by the United States. The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, confirmed the incident and noted that the remains of two drones had been found in the territory of the Novoshakhtinsk refinery.

Oil refinery workers captured the drone's approach and impact on video, with one asking "do you think it's Ukrainian?" and another responding with "of course not." The Rostov Oblast borders with Ukraine, but Russia has not admitted to any incidents of conflict crossing into its territories. According to The Guardian, no one was injured in the explosion at the refinery.

Russian oil refinery explodes after drone kamikazes into it
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, theguardian.com, youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

