World of Warcraft Classic Wrath of the Lich King beta testing now live

Blizzard opens up The Wrath of the Lich King beta tests for World of Warcraft Classic in a bid to help boost MMORPG numbers.

Blizzard continues its support for World of Warcraft Classic, this time with Wrath of the Lich King's expansion release from way back in 2008.

WoW Classic has helped revitalize the flagging MMORPG and provide a separate monetization platform for Blizzard. Right now Blizzard needs all the help it can get; the publisher's MAUs have dropped significantly to 22 million monthly active users in Q1'22, the lowest point in the last six years. New WoW Classic content like the Wrath of the Lich King should help boost these numbers.

To kick things off, Blizzard has opened up beta invites for the Wrath of the Lich King over Battle.net: "The Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta test has begun! Over the course of the test, we'll be inviting opt-in beta testers, community veterans, press, fansites, and friends and family to check out the upcoming classic expansion and give us feedback," Blizzard said on the announcement post.

Be sure to sign up for the beta here.