Blizzard sues Turtle WoW emulator for 'egregious' copyright infringement

First Daybreak Games sued The Heroes' Journey Everquest emulator, and now Blizzard is suing the largest World of Warcraft classic emulator server.

TL;DR: Blizzard is suing Turtle WoW developers for large-scale copyright infringement, accusing them of operating unauthorized private World of Warcraft servers using pirated game files. The lawsuit demands shutdown, destruction of software, domain transfer, audits, and damages, highlighting Blizzard's efforts to protect its intellectual property and official classic content.

Blizzard is taking on Turtle WoW, the largest classic World of Warcraft emulator on the market, for alleged "egregious" copyright infringement.

It's official: Blizzard is suing the collective of developers behind Turtle WoW, a program that allows gamers to experience the classic, early versions of MMORPG World of Warcraft. In the 49-page legal complaint, Blizzard says that the Turtle WoW servers are unauthorized, illegal servers, and make the case that the emulator also "undermines Blizzard's own efforts to deliver classic and community-driven content."

Blizzard refers to Turtle WoW as a "pirated software product" because the developers not only use Blizzard's trademarks and copyrighted materials in the software itself, but also included a custom fan-made creation in the files. Blizzard says this creation is "infringing" on their IP rights.

Blizzard describes Turtle WoW developers' behavior as "brazen," especially the recent Unreal Engine 5 update video, which claimed to update the entire game in UE5.

The news comes shortly after Daybreak Games filed a copyright lawsuit against The Heroes' Journey, a mega-popular emulator for the old-school Everquest franchise.

Blizzard is asking for 11 prayers for relief, including forcing the Turtle WoW "enterprise" to stop what they're doing, destroy all copies of their client, to take everything down and transfer the web domain over to Blizzard, force an audit of Turtle WoW, and pay for monetary damages and lawyer fees.

