World of Warcraft dev teases single-player mode coming with new expansion

A World of Warcraft developer has revealed that the upcoming expansion of The War Within will arrive with a single-player mode to battle the last bosses.

Blizzard Entertainment is looking to introduce a single-player "story mode" with the soon-to-be-released expansion for World of Warcraft.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to a recent interview with PCGamer, associate game director Morgan Day sat down with Tyler Colp to tease a coming story mode, which players could use to level up characters through playing past expansion narratives. Notably, this single-player mode would enable players to experience classic raid moments in past expansions, and the experience gained would be included in their journey to reach the maximum level.

Popular Now: NASA confirms an interstellar spacecraft sent messages to Earth

"In Shadowlands, we added 'Chromie Time,' where you can play past expansions to level up," he said. "We always talk about the strength of World of Warcraft and how we have so much cool content, and how we can leverage that better. As we've seen with Remix, the team is trying new and different ideas to leverage that."

Day further explained that "story-mode" is currently being worked on for The War Within's content, and not previous expansions. Moreover, Blizzard is still internally considering whether legacy raids will take place in the future, and that player reactions to the feature in The War Within expansion will play a strong role in it being rolled out further.

"We've talked often about, like, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I do Wrath of the Lich King Chromie Time, and I end my leveling experience defeating Arthas? How cool would that be?'" Day said. "Right now, you end that experience in a way that's like, 'Wait, what's going on?'"