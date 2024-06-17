World of Warcraft dev teases single-player mode coming with new expansion

Blizzard Entertainment is looking to introduce a single-player "story mode" with the soon-to-be-released expansion for World of Warcraft.
According to a recent interview with PCGamer, associate game director Morgan Day sat down with Tyler Colp to tease a coming story mode, which players could use to level up characters through playing past expansion narratives. Notably, this single-player mode would enable players to experience classic raid moments in past expansions, and the experience gained would be included in their journey to reach the maximum level.
"In Shadowlands, we added 'Chromie Time,' where you can play past expansions to level up," he said. "We always talk about the strength of World of Warcraft and how we have so much cool content, and how we can leverage that better. As we've seen with Remix, the team is trying new and different ideas to leverage that."
Day further explained that "story-mode" is currently being worked on for The War Within's content, and not previous expansions. Moreover, Blizzard is still internally considering whether legacy raids will take place in the future, and that player reactions to the feature in The War Within expansion will play a strong role in it being rolled out further.
"We've talked often about, like, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I do Wrath of the Lich King Chromie Time, and I end my leveling experience defeating Arthas? How cool would that be?'" Day said. "Right now, you end that experience in a way that's like, 'Wait, what's going on?'"
"This is the first time we've done it exactly like this. We're going to try this out," he said. "We want to understand how you guys respond to it, because that's going to shape what we do next. Maybe people prefer something else. Maybe they want a different version of it."