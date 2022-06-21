All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
N64 emulator plugin supports DLSS, ray tracing, 60FPS+ and more

RT64 is a new Nintendo 64 emulator plugin that supports ray traced lighting, DLSS, object motion blur, widescreen, and 60FPS+.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 21 2022 9:44 PM CDT
I still remember opening up the Nintendo 64 + Mario 64 + GoldenEye 64 on Christmas Day with my brother "MaDDOG" and we didn't stop playing for years... some of my fondest gaming memories of the 90s on consoles were had on the N64. But now, now we have RT64 -- an N64 emulator plugin that supports ray tracing + DLSS + 60FPS, and more.

RT64 was made by modder and software developer "Dario" who tweeted that the path-traced renderer behind "sm64rt" is "evolving" into an N64 emulator plugin. The magic of RT64 includes ray traced lighting, object motion blur, widescreen support, NVIDIA DLSS support, and 60+ FPS support. Awesome stuff to see, Dario.

Dario tweeted: "I'd like to reveal that RT64, the path tracer behind sm64rt, is evolving into an N64 emulator plugin. Here's a small reel of footage I've captured from games that are already showing results. Ray traced lighting, object motion blur, widescreen, DLSS and 60+ FPS".

"A very interesting side effect of this project has been researching a method to interpolate the rendering commands sent by an N64 game without actually modifying the game at all. A very interesting side effect of this project has been researching a method to interpolate the rendering commands sent by an N64 game without actually modifying the game at all".

N64 emulator plugin supports DLSS, ray tracing, 60FPS+ and more
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

