N64 emulator plugin supports DLSS, ray tracing, 60FPS+ and more

I still remember opening up the Nintendo 64 + Mario 64 + GoldenEye 64 on Christmas Day with my brother "MaDDOG" and we didn't stop playing for years... some of my fondest gaming memories of the 90s on consoles were had on the N64. But now, now we have RT64 -- an N64 emulator plugin that supports ray tracing + DLSS + 60FPS, and more.

RT64 was made by modder and software developer "Dario" who tweeted that the path-traced renderer behind "sm64rt" is "evolving" into an N64 emulator plugin. The magic of RT64 includes ray traced lighting, object motion blur, widescreen support, NVIDIA DLSS support, and 60+ FPS support. Awesome stuff to see, Dario.

Dario tweeted: "I'd like to reveal that RT64, the path tracer behind sm64rt, is evolving into an N64 emulator plugin. Here's a small reel of footage I've captured from games that are already showing results. Ray traced lighting, object motion blur, widescreen, DLSS and 60+ FPS".

"A very interesting side effect of this project has been researching a method to interpolate the rendering commands sent by an N64 game without actually modifying the game at all. A very interesting side effect of this project has been researching a method to interpolate the rendering commands sent by an N64 game without actually modifying the game at all".