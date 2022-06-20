All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Zelda: Ocarina in Time + Unreal Engine 5 + water physics = amazing

Zelda: Ocarina in Time has never looked better -- in the next-gen Unreal Engine 5, with some truly amazing water physics.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 20 2022 10:12 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Unreal Engine 5 is some mastercraft in engine-making technology, where older games can be modded onto it with some truly awesome results. Another one, is Zelda: Ocarina in Time... check it out:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina in Time in Unreal Engine 5 has been ported by modder CryZENx, who explained last month: "Finally ported to UE5 and I don't regret one bit. There [are] so many new features that can boost up the development. Can't wait to take advantage of it. Also, I present the new feature from UE5 called Lumen. That stands for Global illumination ( dynamic lighting ) without baking any light".

The results are astonishing -- just on the water physics alone -- giving me some Wave Racer 64 vibes from 1996... but way, way better. Unreal Engine 5 is a sight to behold, providing a gigantic 'oomph' to the Zelda: Ocarina of Time in terms of graphics. You could sit at that beach for hours on end, especially with that beautiful score in the background.

Zelda: Ocarina in Time + Unreal Engine 5 + water physics = amazing 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, patreon.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.