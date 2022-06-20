Zelda: Ocarina in Time + Unreal Engine 5 + water physics = amazing

Zelda: Ocarina in Time has never looked better -- in the next-gen Unreal Engine 5, with some truly amazing water physics.

Unreal Engine 5 is some mastercraft in engine-making technology, where older games can be modded onto it with some truly awesome results. Another one, is Zelda: Ocarina in Time... check it out:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina in Time in Unreal Engine 5 has been ported by modder CryZENx, who explained last month: "Finally ported to UE5 and I don't regret one bit. There [are] so many new features that can boost up the development. Can't wait to take advantage of it. Also, I present the new feature from UE5 called Lumen. That stands for Global illumination ( dynamic lighting ) without baking any light".

The results are astonishing -- just on the water physics alone -- giving me some Wave Racer 64 vibes from 1996... but way, way better. Unreal Engine 5 is a sight to behold, providing a gigantic 'oomph' to the Zelda: Ocarina of Time in terms of graphics. You could sit at that beach for hours on end, especially with that beautiful score in the background.