KOTOR II can't be completed on Switch due to classic bug

Switch owners be forewarned: Knights of the Old Republic II can't be completed on the platform due to an older in-game glitch.

Published Mon, Jun 20 2022 5:10 PM CDT
KOTOR II cannot be completed on the Nintendo Switch due to a nefarious old bug, Aspyr Media has confirmed.

Back in 2007, Obsidian rushed KOTOR II out with a bunch of game-breaking glitches and bugs. One such bug, the infamous Onderon crash, is found in the most recent KOTOR II re-release on Nintendo Switch. Aspyr Media confirms it knows about the glitch, says it also knows the game can't be completed, and assures fans a patch is on the way.

When asked if "you're aware that there is no way to complete this game currently?", Aspyr Media responded: "Yes, we are aware and our dev team is working on delivering the patch as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience in the meantime!"

Fans have not responded kindly to this news and it is recommended that anyone who wants to purchase KOTOR II on Switch be aware of this glitch.

Aspyr also plans to release all previously cut content from KOTOR II in an upcoming patch...but this will require gamers to start the game over again.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

