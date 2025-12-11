Report: KOTOR II remake was greenlit at Lucasfilm, but KOTOR I remake comes first

Court filings indicate that Lucasfilm has greenlit a remake of Knights of the Old Republic II, and the project could still be in development planning.

TL;DR: New court filings reveal Lucasfilm's confirmed remakes of KOTOR I and II, with Saber Interactive leading the KOTOR I remake after Aspyr's departure. The KOTOR II remake, codenamed Juliet, was planned but its development status remains uncertain.

New court filings in the now-settled class action lawsuit against Aspyr reveal key details on Lucasfilm's game slate, including remakes of both Kotor I and II.

Aspyr had previously been sued in a class-action lawsuit (Malachi Mickelonis v. Aspyr Media, Inc. 8:23-cv-01220) for alleged false advertising, stemming from the original Kotor Switch release. At the time, the developers had advertised the Switch release would include a famous mod that restores tons of cut content. That never happened--the game launched on Switch without the mod, and new reports from Game File's Stephen Totilo reveal why.

Nestled in GameFIle's reporting, which combs through recent court filings in the case, is mention of a Kotor II remake. Lucasfilm had greenlit the project, which was codenamed Juliet, but it would come after. The Kotor II remake is apparently still part of Lucasfilm's game production roadmap, at least that was the case back in March, however things can change quickly in the games industry.

In the filings, Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly explains what Juliet is:

"Juliet was the code name for a project where we were going to do a full remake of KOTOR II with modern art, modern gameplay, you know, keep the story and the characters and the general-the general content of KOTOR II, but remake it for modern hardware and modern machines with updated graphics and all those kind of things. It was something we were discussing with Aspyr."

It's unclear whether or not the game is still in development--or even planning to enter development.

The Kotor I remake is still in active development, however Asoyr is no longer making it. Instead, major games publisher and global development house Saber Interactive will lead the Kotor I remake, and it was further confirmed that Mad Head Games is also working on the project.

The lawsuit was settled in November 2025.

Malachi Mickelonis v. Aspyr Media, Inc. (8:23-cv-01220)

District Court, C.D. California