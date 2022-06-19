EA's new college NCAA football game coming summer 2023

Electronic Arts' collegiate NCAA video game series is due to come back in Summer 2023, after a decade of franchise dormancy.

EA's new NCAA college football sim is still on track for a Summer 2023 release, collegiate sports institutions have confirmed.

EA's college football games are coming back in mid-2023, new reports indicate. A bit ago, EA confirmed it was making a new NCAA game for its EA Sports label after 10 years or so without a game in the franchise. Now the official CLC branches have sidelined EA to reveal a release window for the game.

"EA's aim is to release a stand-alone college football game in July of 2023, allowing for the two-year game development window necessary for collecting game assets and developing game play to meet the current market demands for a unique college football game while following NCAA guidelines," the Collegiate Licensing Corporation told Extra Points in 2021.

Fast-forwarding to the present, the CLC said the release date still stands: "...game development is in full swing, and the launch goal remains summer of 2023."

The EA Sports brand is also making another transformational shift in 2023 by dropping the FIFA name. Next year's big soccer game will be dubbed EA Sports FC instead of the annualized FIFA title. Throughout 2023, EA will have at least three big sports games on the market with NCAA '23, EA Sports FC, and its annualized Madden game.