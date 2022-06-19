All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

EA's new college NCAA football game coming summer 2023

Electronic Arts' collegiate NCAA video game series is due to come back in Summer 2023, after a decade of franchise dormancy.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 19 2022 1:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA's new NCAA college football sim is still on track for a Summer 2023 release, collegiate sports institutions have confirmed.

EA's new college NCAA football game coming summer 2023 7452 | TweakTown.com

EA's college football games are coming back in mid-2023, new reports indicate. A bit ago, EA confirmed it was making a new NCAA game for its EA Sports label after 10 years or so without a game in the franchise. Now the official CLC branches have sidelined EA to reveal a release window for the game.

"EA's aim is to release a stand-alone college football game in July of 2023, allowing for the two-year game development window necessary for collecting game assets and developing game play to meet the current market demands for a unique college football game while following NCAA guidelines," the Collegiate Licensing Corporation told Extra Points in 2021.

Fast-forwarding to the present, the CLC said the release date still stands: "...game development is in full swing, and the launch goal remains summer of 2023."

The EA Sports brand is also making another transformational shift in 2023 by dropping the FIFA name. Next year's big soccer game will be dubbed EA Sports FC instead of the annualized FIFA title. Throughout 2023, EA will have at least three big sports games on the market with NCAA '23, EA Sports FC, and its annualized Madden game.

Buy at Amazon

Madden NFL 23 - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/19/2022 at 1:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:washingtonpost.com, extrapointsmb.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.