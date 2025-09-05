2K Sports confirms it's working on a college basketball game

2K Sports has released a statement confirming work is being done on a college basketball video game that will feature powerhouses and Cinderella stories.

NBA 2K26 is launching this week, and 2K Sports has taken the opportunity to tease that it's "going back to school," with a new experience.

In a new X post, 2K has confirmed that it's currently working on a "college basketball experience" that will feature "more than 100 programs across the country, from powerhouses to Cinderella stories". Notably, EA originally had a proposal for an exclusive game with the College Licensing Company (CLC), which was approved, and would have included all Division 1 men's and women's college basketball programs. The title was planned for release in 2028, but schools didn't agree to the exclusivity.

Then reports began popping up that 2K was pursuing licensing, with 2K's owner, Take-Two Interactive, changing its plans from making college teams a DLC in NBA 2K to making an entire game. As of now, UCLA has signed an agreement with 2K, and now it appears 2K is on the hunt to get more schools on board for the upcoming title. As for when it will release, reports indicate that a college basketball video game could be released as soon as 2027, but that will depend on how many schools sign on.

2K's recent statement suggests that more movement behind the scenes is happening than what is currently public knowledge, as the publisher wouldn't even make a statement about a college basketball title if it wasn't planning to release something in the near future. With that being said, time will tell.