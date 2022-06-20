Tesla Cybertruck and Semi caught on video cruising down speedway

The Tesla Cybertruck and Semi have been spotted on a speedway, raising questions about when the vehicles will become available.

The Tesla-dedicated Twitter account posted the video, which showed the two yet-to-be-released vehicles slowly driving down a Michigan speedway. The official Tesla Instagram account originally posted the video to its Stories and, as you can imagine, generated thousands of replies, where a portion can be seen in the Twitter thread. Some individuals directly asked Musk where their Cybertruck order was, as they have been "waiting sooooo long".

Unfortunately, the Cybertruck and the Semi have suffered manufacturing setbacks. The Semi was meant to enter production in 2019, and as of May this year, Musk has said that the Semi will enter production sometime in 2023. As for the Cybertruck, Musk has said that development on the vehicle is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 with the hopes of the highly anticipated vehicle beginning production in 2023.