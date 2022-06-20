All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tesla Cybertruck and Semi caught on video cruising down speedway

The Tesla Cybertruck and Semi have been spotted on a speedway, raising questions about when the vehicles will become available.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 20 2022 1:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla's Cyberpunk and Semi have been spotted cruising down a speedway, and the video has been posted to Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley.

The Tesla-dedicated Twitter account posted the video, which showed the two yet-to-be-released vehicles slowly driving down a Michigan speedway. The official Tesla Instagram account originally posted the video to its Stories and, as you can imagine, generated thousands of replies, where a portion can be seen in the Twitter thread. Some individuals directly asked Musk where their Cybertruck order was, as they have been "waiting sooooo long".

Unfortunately, the Cybertruck and the Semi have suffered manufacturing setbacks. The Semi was meant to enter production in 2019, and as of May this year, Musk has said that the Semi will enter production sometime in 2023. As for the Cybertruck, Musk has said that development on the vehicle is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 with the hopes of the highly anticipated vehicle beginning production in 2023.

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

